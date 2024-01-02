Two cold snaps may sweep through Bangladesh in January

Temperatures are forecast to plummet in January as the Met Office expects one or two cold snaps to sweep across Bangladesh at the beginning of the new year.

The country logged its lowest temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius in the 24 hours to Monday evening in Tentulia. The highest temperature, 29.5 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Chattogram's Sitakunda.

In its monthly forecast for January, the Met Office said the weather will likely remain cold and foggy on the polling day on Jan 7.