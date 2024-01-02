    বাংলা

    Two cold snaps may sweep through Bangladesh in January

    The weather is also likely to remain cold and foggy on the polling day on Jan 7

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Jan 2024, 07:59 PM
    Updated : 1 Jan 2024, 07:59 PM

    Temperatures are forecast to plummet in January as the Met Office expects one or two cold snaps to sweep across Bangladesh at the beginning of the new year.

    The country logged its lowest temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius in the 24 hours to Monday evening in Tentulia. The highest temperature, 29.5 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Chattogram's Sitakunda.

    In its monthly forecast for January, the Met Office said the weather will likely remain cold and foggy on the polling day on Jan 7.

    Despite the possibility of two cold spells, the temperatures are likely to be slightly above average this month.

    However, there is no likelihood of a cyclone forming over the Bay of Bengal.

    Director of the Department of Meteorology Azizur Rahman has said there may be moderate or thick fog and light-moderate fog in some places in the country's northern, western, northeastern and central regions this winter season. Dense fog may persist until noon in some areas.

