    Man 'distracted by his phone' is crushed to death by a train in Brahmanbaria

    Two others who sat next to him on a railway track at night were critically injured

    Brahmanbaria Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Jan 2023, 06:30 AM
    Updated : 22 Jan 2023, 06:30 AM

    A train has run over three men who were reportedly distracted by the use of their mobile phones while sitting on a railway line in Brahmanbaria. One of them was crushed to death while the others were hospitalised in critical condition.

    The incident took place in the Puniaut area around 12 am on Saturday, according to ASI Aminul Islam of Brahmanbaria Railway Police Outpost.

    The dead man was identified as 20-year-old Rimjhim, a resident of Brahmanbaria town. Arafat, 22, and Dipu Mia, 25, are currently being treated at the district's 250-bed General Hospital.

    As they sat on the rail line at night, the three men were so transfixed by their phones that they failed to notice the onrushing train, said ASI Aminul, citing witnesses.

    Rimjhim died on the spot, while Arafat and Dipu suffered serious injuries to their legs and heads.

