Death toll from Gazipur cylinder gas fire rises to 3 as a child victim dies

A 3-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries sustained in the fire ignited by gas from a defective cylinder in Gazipur's Kaliakair, taking the death toll to three.
Taiyeba, identified with a single name, was admitted to the ICU of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, where she died on Saturday evening.
The critically ill patient suffered burns on 90 percent of her body surface, and her airway, said Md Ekramul Haque, an assistant professor and ICU consultant at the institute.
On Friday, 45-year-old Solaiman Molla died during treatment at the institute's ICU. He suffered burns on 95 percent of his body surface.
Another victim, Monsoor, 45, who was identified with a single name, died on Saturday as his body surface was fully burnt, and his respiratory tract was also severely affected. He was admitted to the post-operative unit of the hospital.
On Mar 13, a fire erupted after gas from a defective cylinder spread to the street in the Mouchak Tilerchala neighbourhood of Kaliakair.
Witnesses and victims recounted that a family left the kitchen cylinder, wrapped in wet cloth, in the alley after gas started leaking from it. The cylinder was emitting gas with a hissing sound, drawing the attention of curious passersby, including women and children.
The street was also crowded at the time as garment factory workers and others were returning home for Iftar just before sunset.
But the situation took a dire turn when someone lit a stove in a nearby house, sparking a blaze that injured dozens.
As many as 32 people were subsequently rushed to the national burn institute. The majority of the victims are in critical condition, according to doctors. Half of them suffered burns on over 50 percent of their body surface.