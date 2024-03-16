Death toll from Gazipur cylinder gas fire rises to 3 as a child victim dies

A 3-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries sustained in the fire ignited by gas from a defective cylinder in Gazipur's Kaliakair, taking the death toll to three.

Taiyeba, identified with a single name, was admitted to the ICU of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, where she died on Saturday evening.

The critically ill patient suffered burns on 90 percent of her body surface, and her airway, said Md Ekramul Haque, an assistant professor and ICU consultant at the institute.

On Friday, 45-year-old Solaiman Molla died during treatment at the institute's ICU. He suffered burns on 95 percent of his body surface.