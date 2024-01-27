As new parliament convenes, uncertainty looms over alignment of independent MPs

After the Awami League swept to a historic fourth straight term in power at the recent elections amid a boycott by the BNP and its allies, Bangladesh's 12th parliament is set to convene for the first time on Tuesday.

While the chief whip and five other whips have been appointed ahead of the inaugural session, the make-up of the opposition remains unclear.

A record 62 independent MPs were elected to parliament this time but whether they will join any coalition or party is still a matter of conjecture.

But they must inform the Election Commission about their plans by Jan 31 in order to facilitate the allocation of 50 reserved seats for women.

In the Jan 7 elections, the Awami League secured an absolute majority with 223 seats, followed by independents with 62 and the Jatiya Party, which was the main opposition party in the last two parliaments, with 11.

Among the ruling party-led 14 Party Alliance, the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JaSaD) got one seat, and the Workers Party got one seat. The Kalyan Party, once allied with the BNP, also won a seat.