Fire breaks out at ward councillor's office in Dhaka’s Mirpur

A fire has ripped through a ward councillor's office in Dhaka’s Mirpur amid political unrest fuelled by the nationwide blockades called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The incident occurred around 6:15 am on Friday, and two firefighting units put out the flames within 10 minutes.

The incident damaged a computer and a few documents, the fire service said.

“The fire was reported at the councillor's office in ward No.9 near the Eidgah ground under Darus-Salam Police Station,” said Talha Bin Jasim, a Fire Service Control Room officer.

Authorities could not confirm the cause of the fire immediately. No casualties were reported in the incident.