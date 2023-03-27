The situation worsened significantly on Monday afternoon as it was the first working day after a three-day holiday.

The airport road from Chairmanbari to Army Stadium, Rampura, Hatirjheel, Moghbazar, Mohakhali, and Bijoy Sarani, and the roads from Farmgate to Mohakhali and Satrasta to Tejgaon, were all heavily congested.

In particular, traffic in Moghbazar, Malibagh, Kakrail, and Paltan was at a standstill. Traffic in the Gulshan and Banani areas became more severe in the afternoon.