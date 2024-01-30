Police say killers entered Tania’s home from outside

Police believe the murders of Tania Akter, whose body was recovered from a rented home in Hazaribagh, was killed by people who invaded the house from outside.

The mystery surrounding the killing has “somewhat” been solved, according to Md Ihsanul Firdaus, the additional deputy commissioner of police’s Ramna unit.

“You will soon get to know,” he added.

He sidestepped questions about whether the murderer was someone familiar to Tania, only offering: “The murderer came from outside. We can’t say anything outside that.”

No information was revealed about whether Tania was in conflict with anyone at the event management agency she worked in.