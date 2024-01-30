Police say killers entered Tania’s home from outside

Police believe the murders of Tania Akter, whose body was recovered from a rented home in Hazaribagh, was killed by people who invaded the house from outside.
The mystery surrounding the killing has “somewhat” been solved, according to Md Ihsanul Firdaus, the additional deputy commissioner of police’s Ramna unit.
“You will soon get to know,” he added.
He sidestepped questions about whether the murderer was someone familiar to Tania, only offering: “The murderer came from outside. We can’t say anything outside that.”
No information was revealed about whether Tania was in conflict with anyone at the event management agency she worked in.
On Jan 21, Tania’s body was discovered from the seventh floor in the bathroom of a seven-floor home in Hazaribagh. Police said the murder occurred between Jan 19 and Jan 21.
Tania’s husband’s hometown is in Kotwali’s West Bagichagao in Cumilla and his father lives in Jhigatola in Dhaka city.
Tania, a post-graduate, used to work for an event management company in Lalmatia.
She tried to carve out a career of her own despite his father owning a car rental business.
She got married six years ago and often lived at his father’s house in Jhigatola. She used to print wedding invitation cards and decorate wedding centres as a job.
She rented the two-room house in Mitali Road on Jan 5. A girl named “Iti” lived in the other room as a sublet.
Although the building had no CCTV supervision, the police were trying to access cameras from other buildings to identify the killers, the officer said.
Tania’s younger brother Tonmoy Hasan Nid filed a case over his sister’s murder without naming any suspects.
Nid said: “My sister arrived at her Jhigatola home on Jan 19 and later left for her Hazaribagh home around 7pm taking the night’s food for herself and Iti in a tiffin box.”
“Our father and I called her over the phone multiple times the next day, but it was switched off. After failing to reach her we called the building’s owner Shaheen at 10:30am the following day to ask her whether she was in the room.”
The brother then added that calls from outside her home went unresponsive, though the sound of the fan could be heard.
Later after midnight, the police were called and they broke into the house to find the body.
Nid said the murder was carried out “skilfully”.
He could not say whether Tania had any conflict with anyone as she kept her matters “private”.
Tania’s husband Azizur Rahim also said Tania never shared words about her workplace with him.
“She used to stay at Cumilla rarely. She arrived in Cumilla a month and a half ago and stayed there for about a month,” he siaid.
Azizur said he stayed in Cumilla to take care of his business.