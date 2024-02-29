Pregnant woman ‘gang-raped’ in Pabna as husband ‘held hostage’ at gunpoint

Police have launched a manhunt for six people five days after they allegedly raped a pregnant woman by holding her husband hostage at gunpoint in Pabna’s Sujanagar Upazila.

The law enforcers were informed verbally while locals caught one of the alleged rapists and beat him up after the incident at Char Keshtapur in Sagarkandi on Saturday midnight, but no one was arrested until a case was started on Wednesday, the husband said.

The accused, all at large, are Selim Uddin, 23, Md Sharif, 24, Rajib Sarder, 21, Ruhul Mandal, 26, Lalon Sarder, 20, and Sirajul, 23, who was identified with a single name.

“We’ve launched an operation to arrest them,” Aminpur Police Station chief Harunur Rashid said.

The woman’s husband said she was three months into her pregnancy and they lost the child after the incident.

“The rapists pressured us for a settlement and threatened us that nothing will happen to them and we will face danger if we file a case. That’s why there was a delay in filing the case after informing the police verbally,” he said.