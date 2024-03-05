    বাংলা

    Doctors say six victims of Bailey Road blaze are recovering

    Four of them are at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and the rest at Dhaka Medical College Hospital

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 March 2024, 07:31 PM
    Updated : 4 March 2024, 07:31 PM

    The six victims, who are still in hospital with burn wounds they suffered in last week’s Green Cozy Cottage fire on Bailey Road, are on the path to recovery, doctors say.

    Four of the fire victims were receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Monday.

    They are Rakib, 25, Mehedi Hasan, 22, Sumaiya Akter, 31 and Fardin, 18. Two others, Zubayer Ahmed, 25, and Iqbal Hossain, 23, were at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

    Rakib and Fardin’s full names were not available.

    “Most of them have mild breathing problems as well as cough and chest pain. We are not discharging any patient before they make a full recovery,” said Dr Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon of the burn institute.

    Doctors have kept two of the fire victims under observation and they are recovering,

    Dr Alauddin, the duty doctor the DMCH’s emergency unit, said they kept the two patients under observation while they were recovering.

    The fire incident at the restaurant building last Thursday killed 46 people, most of them diners and restaurant workers.

    As many as 22 were hospitalised with injuries from burns or after jumping off the building in a desperate attempt for survival.

