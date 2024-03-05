Doctors say six victims of Bailey Road blaze are recovering

The six victims, who are still in hospital with burn wounds they suffered in last week’s Green Cozy Cottage fire on Bailey Road, are on the path to recovery, doctors say.

Four of the fire victims were receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Monday.

They are Rakib, 25, Mehedi Hasan, 22, Sumaiya Akter, 31 and Fardin, 18. Two others, Zubayer Ahmed, 25, and Iqbal Hossain, 23, were at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Rakib and Fardin’s full names were not available.