Convict in case over 2002 attack on Hasina’s motorcade dies

An inmate convicted in a case over the 2002 attack on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade in Satkhira has died.

The convict, 60-year-old Abdus Sattar, hailed from the district’s Kalaroa Upazila and died at Satkhira Sadar Hospital on Sunday, according to jailor Abul Bashar.

Sattar was sent to the hospital at night after he felt chest pain, he added.

Kaila Union Council Chairman Sheikh Sohel Rana confirmed the involvement of the inmate in the attack on the then-opposition leader and current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade in Satkhira on Aug 30, 2002.