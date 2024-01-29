    বাংলা

    Convict in case over 2002 attack on Hasina’s motorcade dies

    The convict was sent to Satkhira Sadar Hospital after he felt chest pain, according to the jailor

    Satkhira Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Jan 2024, 06:58 AM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2024, 06:58 AM

    An inmate convicted in a case over the 2002 attack on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade in Satkhira has died.

    The convict, 60-year-old Abdus Sattar, hailed from the district’s Kalaroa Upazila and died at Satkhira Sadar Hospital on Sunday, according to jailor Abul Bashar.

    Sattar was sent to the hospital at night after he felt chest pain, he added.

    Kaila Union Council Chairman Sheikh Sohel Rana confirmed the involvement of the inmate in the attack on the then-opposition leader and current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade in Satkhira on Aug 30, 2002.

    Sattar, who leaves behind two children, was a teacher at Kaila Government High School, according to ward No. 7 member Abdul Ahad.

    “Sattar was brought to the hospital’s emergency unit from the prison around 8:10 pm and declared dead in 10 minutes after a test,” physician Saiful Islam said.

    The body will be handed over to his family after an autopsy and legal procedures, Satkhira Police Station chief Md Mohidul Islam said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Kamal Chowdhury named education, culture advisor to Hasina, Joy returns to advise her on ICT
    Kamal Chowdhury to advise Hasina on education, culture
    The government assigns responsibilities for the advisors in Hasina’s new government
    Hasina sets sights on economic diplomacy as Dhaka International Trade Fair opens
    Hasina stresses economic diplomacy as trade fair opens
    The prime minister stressed the importance of diversifying Bangladesh's export basket as she inaugurated the 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair
    UN chief Guterres congratulates Hasina on reelection as Bangladesh prime minister
    Guterres congratulates Hasina on reelection as PM
    He says the UN remains committed to working with her government
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, Jan 15, 2024.
    January 15, 2024
    News in photos: 15 January

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps