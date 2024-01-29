Convict in case over 2002 attack on Hasina’s motorcade dies

An inmate convicted in a case over the 2002 attack on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade in Satkhira has died.
The convict, 60-year-old Abdus Sattar, hailed from the district’s Kalaroa Upazila and died at Satkhira Sadar Hospital on Sunday, according to jailor Abul Bashar.
Sattar was sent to the hospital at night after he felt chest pain, he added.
Kaila Union Council Chairman Sheikh Sohel Rana confirmed the involvement of the inmate in the attack on the then-opposition leader and current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade in Satkhira on Aug 30, 2002.
Sattar, who leaves behind two children, was a teacher at Kaila Government High School, according to ward No. 7 member Abdul Ahad.
“Sattar was brought to the hospital’s emergency unit from the prison around 8:10 pm and declared dead in 10 minutes after a test,” physician Saiful Islam said.
The body will be handed over to his family after an autopsy and legal procedures, Satkhira Police Station chief Md Mohidul Islam said.