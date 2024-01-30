Bangladesh HC says bar fetters can only be used on dangerous criminals, militants

The High Court has restricted the imposition of bar fetters on prisoners, ruling that shackles can only be used to restrain dangerous criminals and militants.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order in response to a writ petition challenging the 'inhumane' treatment of prisoners across the country.

Advocate Kaiser Kamal presented the writ petition in court, while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy and Assistant Attorney General Salim Azad appeared for the state.