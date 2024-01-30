Bangladesh HC says bar fetters can only be used on dangerous criminals, militants

The High Court has restricted the imposition of bar fetters on prisoners, ruling that shackles can only be used to restrain dangerous criminals and militants.
The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order in response to a writ petition challenging the 'inhumane' treatment of prisoners across the country.
Advocate Kaiser Kamal presented the writ petition in court, while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy and Assistant Attorney General Salim Azad appeared for the state.
The writ petition was filed on the court's recommendation after Advocate Kamal drew the justices' attention to media reports highlighting an incident where a Chhatra Dal leader attended his father's funeral in shackles.
According to the reports, Md Nazmul Mridha, the joint convener of Mirzaganj Upazila Chhatra Dal, was released on parole to take part in a special prayer service for his father on Jan 13. Although the authorities removed his handcuffs, his feet remained shackled.
Mridha was subsequently sent back to the Patuakhali District Jail.
He later secured bail from the Patuakhali District and Sessions Court.