    বাংলা

    Bangladesh HC says bar fetters can only be used on dangerous criminals, militants

    The court tells authorities to strictly follow an order by the home ministry that restricts the use of iron shackles

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Jan 2024, 08:47 AM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2024, 08:47 AM

    The High Court has restricted the imposition of bar fetters on prisoners, ruling that shackles can only be used to restrain dangerous criminals and militants.

    The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order in response to a writ petition challenging the 'inhumane' treatment of prisoners across the country.

    Advocate Kaiser Kamal presented the writ petition in court, while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy and Assistant Attorney General Salim Azad appeared for the state.

    The writ petition was filed on the court's recommendation after Advocate Kamal drew the justices' attention to media reports highlighting an incident where a Chhatra Dal leader attended his father's funeral in shackles.

    According to the reports, Md Nazmul Mridha, the joint convener of Mirzaganj Upazila Chhatra Dal, was released on parole to take part in a special prayer service for his father on Jan 13. Although the authorities removed his handcuffs, his feet remained shackled.

    Mridha was subsequently sent back to the Patuakhali District Jail.

    He later secured bail from the Patuakhali District and Sessions Court.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh HC questions validity of death penalty without policy
    HC issues rule on validity of death penalty
    The rule comes in response to a writ petition challenging the death penalty on grounds that Bangladesh is a signatory to an international law banning it
    SC orders revival of hiring process for 86 positions at Barapukuria mine
    SC revives hiring drive for 86 positions at Barapukuria mine
    The mine authorities announced the openings in 2009 before abruptly halting the recruitment process, prompting applicants to seek legal recourse
    HC seeks details of evidence stored in police stations, warehouses
    HC seeks evidence storage info
    Five Supreme Court lawyers filed a writ petition challenging the government's "neglect" in the management of evidence warehouses across the country
    HC dismisses petition seeking to postpone 12th general election
    HC dismisses writ seeking suspension of election schedule
    Advocate Eunus Ali Akond filed a writ petition challenging the validity of holding parliamentary polls while incumbent MPs are still in power

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps