MV Abdullah sailors will head back to Bangladesh after 10 days

The MV Abdullah and its crew are set to arrive in Dubai on Apr 19 after their release by Somali pirates. It will take four to five days there for formalities to be completed before the sailors can head back to Bangladesh.

The information was provided at a press conference held in Agrabad by members of SR Shipping, the Kabir Group subsidiary that owns the vessel, on Sunday.

The ship will reach the UAE on Friday, confirmed SR Shipping Deputy Managing Director Shahriar Hassan Rahat.

“There, once all formalities are complete, the sailors will head back home after four to five days by plane or ship. We have not decided whether they will return by air or sea. The ship will return to Chattogram once the coal is released.”