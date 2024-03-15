Dr Mubarak, jute poly bags inventor, among 10 named for Swadhinata Padak awards

The government has named Dr Mubarak Ahmad Khan, the inventor of jute polythene bags, among 10 other individuals for the Swadhinata Padak Awards.

The Cabinet Division published the names of the winners of Bangladesh’s highest civilian award on Friday in recognition of their outstanding contribution at the national level.

The government has honoured Kazi Abdus Sattar, freedom fighters Flight Sergeant late Md Fazlul Haque and Shaheed late Abu Naim Md Nazibuddin Khan (Khurram) for their roles in Bangladesh’s independence and the Liberation War.

Renowned scientist Dr Mubarak Ahmad Khan has won the ‘independence award’ for his contribution to the field of science and technology.