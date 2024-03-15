    বাংলা

    Dr Mubarak, jute poly bags inventor, among 10 named for Swadhinata Padak awards

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 15 March 2024, 08:38 AM
    Updated : 15 March 2024, 08:38 AM

    The government has named Dr Mubarak Ahmad Khan, the inventor of jute polythene bags, among 10 other individuals for the Swadhinata Padak Awards.

    The Cabinet Division published the names of the winners of Bangladesh’s highest civilian award on Friday in recognition of their outstanding contribution at the national level.

    The government has honoured Kazi Abdus Sattar, freedom fighters Flight Sergeant late Md Fazlul Haque and Shaheed late Abu Naim Md Nazibuddin Khan (Khurram) for their roles in Bangladesh’s independence and the Liberation War.

    Renowned scientist Dr Mubarak Ahmad Khan has won the ‘independence award’ for his contribution to the field of science and technology.

    Dr Harishankar Das won the award for medical science, Mohammad Rafiquzzaman for culture, and athlete Firoza Khatun for sports.

    Freedom Fighter Dr Mollah Obaydullah Baki and SM Abraham Lincoln have also been named for the award for their contribution to social services.

    Each of the awardees received an 18-carat gold medal, Tk 300,000 and a certification of appreciation for their contributions.

