The wait for two million candidates who sat the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams this year will be over on Friday.

The students can check their results at their institutions and online from 10:30am after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announces them at 10am.

Education Minister Dipu Moni will hold a press conference at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha at 11:30am to present the details of the results.