    SSC results on Friday, can be checked via SMS, on board website

    The students can check the results at their institutions and online from 10:30am

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 July 2023, 06:16 PM
    Updated : 27 July 2023, 06:16 PM

    The wait for two million candidates who sat the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams this year will be over on Friday.

    The students can check their results at their institutions and online from 10:30am after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announces them at 10am.

    Education Minister Dipu Moni will hold a press conference at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha at 11:30am to present the details of the results.

    The SSC tests began on Apr 30. The students usually get the results within 60 days of the examination.

    This year’s SSC examination was delayed by several days due to Cyclone Mocha.

    Eight international centres also hosted the SSC and equivalent exams this year.

    This year the SSC and equivalent exams were held with a revised and rearranged syllabus, allowing students to take the tests with full marks and within the designated time.

    RESULTS VIA SMS

    The results of SSC and equivalent exams will be available on the education board website at www.educationboardresults.gov.bd. The students need to provide their roll and registration numbers.

    To receive the results on a mobile phone, a student will need to type SSC<space>first three letters of the education board<space>roll number<space>2023 and send the text message to 16222. They will receive the result in the reply.

    Madrasa students will need to type Dakhil<space>Mad<space>roll number<space>2023 and send the SMS to 16222.

    Technical board students will have to type SSC<space>Tec<space>roll number<space>2021 and send the SMS to 16222.

