Woman with gunshot wound among 5 Rohingya seeking refuge from Myanmar amid conflict

A small boat carrying five Rohingya people, including a woman with gunshot wound from Myanmar's Rakhine, has docked at Teknaf border in Cox’s Bazar amid clashes between insurgent group the Arakan Army and security forces.

Border Guard Bangladesh personnel have surrounded the boat.

The boat crossed the Naf River at 5pm on Saturday and arrived at Shah Pori's Island jetty, said Abdus Salam, a member of the local union council.

The woman is identified as Safura Khatun, the wife of Hafez Ahmad Ullah from the Nalbanya area of Myanmar.

Hafez's elder sister Ramzan Begum, who resides in the Jadimora Shalbagan Rohingya refugee camp in Teknaf, said Safura was shot in Myanmar on Friday morning.

Even though the family contacted the other members in Bangladesh by phone and brought them to Teknaf for medical help, the BGB was not letting them come ashore.