Bangladesh adds over 2 million new names to voter list

The Election Commission (EC) has published a draft voter list, incorporating details of those eligible to vote as of Jan 1, 2024.

As many as 2.09 million new names have been added to the updated list, bringing the total number of voters in Bangladesh to over 121.7 million, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said on Sunday.

The country had over 119.6 million registered voters during the recent national elections, according to Debnath.

The updated draft list, now published at the local level, will be finalised on Mar 2 following the resolution of any claims and objections, he said.