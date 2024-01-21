    বাংলা

    Bangladesh adds over 2 million new names to voter list

    It brings the total number of voters in Bangladesh to over 121.7 million

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM

    The Election Commission (EC) has published a draft voter list, incorporating details of those eligible to vote as of Jan 1, 2024.

    As many as 2.09 million new names have been added to the updated list, bringing the total number of voters in Bangladesh to over 121.7 million, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said on Sunday.

    The country had over 119.6 million registered voters during the recent national elections, according to Debnath.

    The updated draft list, now published at the local level, will be finalised on Mar 2 following the resolution of any claims and objections, he said.

    AKM Humayun Kabir, director general of EC's National Identity Card Registration Division, said the update enlists individuals who reached the age of 18 by Jan 1.

    This group comprises 1.32 million men, 765,690 women, and 75 transgender people, totaling 2.08 million new voters.

    "Many 17-year-olds had their registration details collected during door-to-door updates, and numerous others applied online in September before the 12th parliamentary elections. All of these individuals were automatically included in the draft as they turned 18 in January this year."

