HC restores Hero Alom’s candidacy in bypolls. He wants to use the lion symbol

The High Court has ordered election officials to accept the nomination papers of social media star Ashraful Hossen Alom aka Hero Alom for the Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram) and Bogura-6 (Sadar) parliamentary bypolls and grant him a symbol accordingly.

Hero Alom said he received ‘justice’ and wanted to use the lion symbol in the election.

The Bogura returning officer scrapped Hero Alom’s candidacy after noting issues with some of the signatures required to run as a candidate. The Election Commission upheld the returning officer’s decision on Sunday.