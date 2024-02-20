Hasina presents Ekushey Padak to 21 eminent personalities

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has conferred the Ekushey Padak, the nation’s second highest civilian award, on 21 distinguished individuals for their contributions across various fields.

She presented the awards at a ceremony at Dhaka's Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs announced the names of the awardees on Feb 13.

The winners received a gold medal weighing 35 grams, a prize of Tk 400,000 and a certificate.