Child among 2 dead as bus rams van in Rajshahi

Two passengers on a battery-powered van, including a child, have died after the vehicle was hit by a bus in Rajshahi's Mohanpur Upazila.

The incident occurred on the Rajshahi-Naogaon highway in Saipara around 11:30 am on Saturday, according to Haridas Mandal, chief of Mohanpur Police Station.

The victims have been identified as 55-year-old Siraj Uddin, the van driver, and 10-year-old Abdullah.