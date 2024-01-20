Child among 2 dead as bus rams van in Rajshahi

Two others were injured in the collision between an autorickshaw and a truck
Two passengers on a battery-powered van, including a child, have died after the vehicle was hit by a bus in Rajshahi's Mohanpur Upazila.
The incident occurred on the Rajshahi-Naogaon highway in Saipara around 11:30 am on Saturday, according to Haridas Mandal, chief of Mohanpur Police Station.
The victims have been identified as 55-year-old Siraj Uddin, the van driver, and 10-year-old Abdullah.
Two others -- 40-year-old Abdul Quddus and his 14-year-old daughter Nafisa Akhtar -- were injured in the incident. They were subsequently admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
The bus driver and his assistant fled the scene following the collision.
A case has been started over the incident, said Haridas.