    Child among 2 dead as bus rams van in Rajshahi

    Two others were injured in the incident that took place in Mohanpur Upazila

    Rajshahi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Jan 2024, 10:54 AM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2024, 10:54 AM

    Two passengers on a battery-powered van, including a child, have died after the vehicle was hit by a bus in Rajshahi's Mohanpur Upazila.

    The incident occurred on the Rajshahi-Naogaon highway in Saipara around 11:30 am on Saturday, according to Haridas Mandal, chief of Mohanpur Police Station.

    The victims have been identified as 55-year-old Siraj Uddin, the van driver, and 10-year-old Abdullah.

    Two others -- 40-year-old Abdul Quddus and his 14-year-old daughter Nafisa Akhtar -- were injured in the incident. They were subsequently admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

    The bus driver and his assistant fled the scene following the collision.

    A case has been started over the incident, said Haridas.

