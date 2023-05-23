Bangladesh, IFAD sign $16m deal to diversify agriculture

Bangladesh and the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development have signed a $16 million grant financing agreement to boost a project aimed at promoting climate resilience and diversifying agriculture.

In 2021, IFAD approved the Diversified Resilient Agriculture for Improved Food and Nutrition Security, a $31 million project proposed by the Ministry of Agriculture.

IFAD will supervise the project and the ministry will carry out the implementation with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, providing technical assistance, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Finalised at the Economic Relations Department in Dhaka last week, the four-year project will work in 14 districts in the coastal region, the drought-prone region, and the northern wetland region, supporting communities to build resilience to environmental and economic shocks.