    বাংলা

    Bangladesh, IFAD sign $16m deal to diversify agriculture

    The project will focus on 14 districts in coastal and drought-prone regions and wetlands

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 May 2023, 10:22 AM
    Updated : 23 May 2023, 10:22 AM

    Bangladesh and the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development have signed a $16 million grant financing agreement to boost a project aimed at promoting climate resilience and diversifying agriculture.

    In 2021, IFAD approved the Diversified Resilient Agriculture for Improved Food and Nutrition Security, a $31 million project proposed by the Ministry of Agriculture.

    IFAD will supervise the project and the ministry will carry out the implementation with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, providing technical assistance, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

    Finalised at the Economic Relations Department in Dhaka last week, the four-year project will work in 14 districts in the coastal region, the drought-prone region, and the northern wetland region, supporting communities to build resilience to environmental and economic shocks.

    By specifically targeting households most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, RAINS will directly improve the income and nutrition of 420,000 women and men.

    “Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in boosting food production for its growing population. Yet, many lack knowledge and access to nutritious food. Initiatives like RAINS, which promote diversified agriculture, may foster agricultural productivity and food availability and enhance overall nutrition status in the country,” Arnoud Hameleers, IFAD country director for Bangladesh, said in the statement.

    Activities include enabling farmers to adopt climate-smart and nutrition-sensitive technologies, achieved through integrated farming approaches.

    The project will collaborate with the farmers' groups and production clusters to encourage on-farm diversification by mapping needs and disseminating integrated farming business models tailored to the specific needs of women and youth living in poverty and vulnerability, according to the statement.

    Further, the project will promote innovative climate-smart water management by providing solar irrigation pump sets, drip irrigation systems, and rainwater harvesting facilities, enhancing water availability for irrigation and drinking purposes.

    RELATED STORIES
    World Bank gives Bangladesh $2.25bn in loans for 5 projects in a year
    WB gives Bangladesh $2.25bn in loans for 5 projects in a year
    The development schemes will cover regional trade and connectivity, disaster preparation, and environmental management
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo in Washington, US, Sept 4, 2018.
    IMF flags risks to Bangladesh economy
    Persistent inflationary pressures, elevated volatility of global financial conditions, and slowdown in major advanced trading partners continue to weigh on growth
    A selection of dishes at the Mujib's Bangladesh Food Fest in Dhaka.
    Exploring the treasures of Bangladeshi cuisine
    The 'Taste of Bangladesh' festival brought a wide range of local delicacies to Dhaka and an aspiring foodie dove right in
    The three-day Mujib’s Bangladesh Food Festival begins at Banani Park in Dhaka on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
    Traditional food festival
    A three-day festival of traditional food began at Banani Park in Dhaka on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Bangladesh Tourism Board and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh have organised the Mujib’s Bang ...

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk