    5 rice mill workers burnt in Gopalganj fire

    The workers have been admitted to Madaripur’s Rajair Upazila Health Complex for treatment

    Gopalganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Jan 2024, 07:36 PM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2024, 07:36 PM

    At least five workers have received burn injuries after a rice bran room caught fire at a rice mill in Gopalganj’s Muksudpur Upazila.

    Shaukat Hossain, the inspector of Sindiaghat Naval Police Investigation Centre, said that the incident took place at Zaman Rice Mill in Jalirpar Bazar around 7 pm on Thursday.

    Four of the five workers have been identified as Rahul, 25, Shakib, 35, Bellal, 16, and Arif, 40. They have been admitted to Madaripur’s Rajair Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

    According to Shaukat, the fire spread quickly after the removed paddy husks accidentally caught fire.

    Fire service personnel from Muksudpur and Rajoi doused the fire in an hour with the help of the locals.

    The police have said that five workers of the rice mill were injured while trying to extinguish the fire.

