A prayer for world peace on Christmas Day

Christmas, the biggest religious festival of the Christian community, has begun with prayers for world peace at churches across Bangladesh.

Devotees celebrated the birthday of Jesus Christ with religious rituals on Monday at churches decorated with colourful decorations.

The prayer services were held amid a lively and festive atmosphere.

Men and women of all ages were in attendance, but there were fewer children compared to the number who came to church on Sunday night.

Father Gabriel Corraya of the St Mary's Cathedral in Kakrail sent his Christmas greetings, wishing the lives of all to be filled with love.