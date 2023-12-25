A prayer for world peace on Christmas Day

Christmas, the biggest religious festival of the Christian community, has begun with prayers for world peace at churches across Bangladesh.
Devotees celebrated the birthday of Jesus Christ with religious rituals on Monday at churches decorated with colourful decorations.
The prayer services were held amid a lively and festive atmosphere.
Men and women of all ages were in attendance, but there were fewer children compared to the number who came to church on Sunday night.
Father Gabriel Corraya of the St Mary's Cathedral in Kakrail sent his Christmas greetings, wishing the lives of all to be filled with love.
"O Lord, restore peace to the turmoil across the world. We await your return, O Lord."
"May the Lord restore peace to our densely-populated Bangladesh as well."
The birthday of Christ was celebrated with your contributions, he said, addressing devotees. He wished for their souls to receive the peace and love of God.
Father Corraya also thanked the security forces and everyone else for allowing Christmas to be celebrated with verve and in safety.
According to a father, Christmas prayer services are held on the morning of Christmas Day. In the late afternoon, they also welcome some guests with local treats.
The government had already announced security measures for Christmas Day, and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police also issued instructions on the matter.
To enter the church, devotees had to pass through a security archway.
Sub Inspector Md Mujahidul Islam, on duty at the church, said that all necessary security measures have been taken.
There were no problems, and everything was going well, he said.