Police raid Dhaka hotels to catch escaped death-row militants

Police have launched a raid on hotels and messes in Dhaka’s Banani to catch two death-row militants who escaped from the court area and their associates.
Nure Azam Mia, chief of Banani Police Station, said the drive on Saturday night was based on information that the escaped militants and their associates were staying in the Kakoli area.
“Our drive is on,” he said.
Hayatul Islam Khan, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they were conducting a raid on the hotels and messes in Motijheel. “The operation aims to catch militants.”
No one was arrested until 11 pm after the drive was launched in Banani at 8 pm and in Motijheel at 9 pm.
The Police Headquarters had earlier announced 15-day operations in hotels across Bangladesh to ensure security ahead of Dec 16 Victory Day.
On Nov 20, militants Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir and Abu Siddique Sohel alias Shakib were snatched from police custody on their way back to a lockup after testifying in a case.
Shamim and Sohel, both leaders of the outlawed militant outfit Ansar Al Islam, were sentenced to death over their involvement in the killings of writer-blogger Avijit Roy and publisher Faysal Arefin Dipan.
In the wake of the incident, a case was filed, while Dhaka Metropolitan Police formed a five-member probe committee and announced a Tk 2 million reward for information leading to the capture of the escaped convicts. A red alert was also issued across the country.