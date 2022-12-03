Police raid Dhaka hotels to catch escaped death-row militants

Police have launched a raid on hotels and messes in Dhaka’s Banani to catch two death-row militants who escaped from the court area and their associates.

Nure Azam Mia, chief of Banani Police Station, said the drive on Saturday night was based on information that the escaped militants and their associates were staying in the Kakoli area.

“Our drive is on,” he said.

Hayatul Islam Khan, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they were conducting a raid on the hotels and messes in Motijheel. “The operation aims to catch militants.”