13 BNP-aligned lawyers get anticipatory bail in a case over poll violence

The High Court has granted anticipatory bail to 13 pro-BNP lawyers, including AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, in a case over violence during the election to the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Justice Md Salim and Justice Md Bazlur Rahman granted the eight-week bail after hearing their petition on Monday.

Md Moniruzzaman, the convener of the ruling party-backed subcommittee on the election, filed the case with Shahbagh police against more than 100 lawyers, charging them with “stealing ballots and causing uproar” during the polls on Mar 15.

Rabiul Islam, an administrative official of the Supreme Court, lodged a separate case on similar charges, while Shahbagh police filed another on charges of obstructing police work.