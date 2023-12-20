Bangladesh seeks answers as train faces second deadly act of sabotage in a week

WHY WAS THE TRAIN NOT STOPPED?



Anwar Hossain, a superintendent of Railway Police, aka region's rail police, said passengers noticed a fire at the connection point between the 7th and 8th carriages of the Mohanganj Express train after passing the airport station.

He said the 7th compartment attendant, Mainuddin Manik, tried to put it out with fire extinguishers but could not control it. The fire then spread to the adjacent compartments.

Anwar said it remains unclear why the train continued travelling to Tejgaon Station instead of stopping at Cantonment or Banani stations after the fire broke out.

He acknowledged that a train cannot be halted abruptly, but suggested railway officials could better explain this decision.

Several people were also injured while trying to escape the fire. One of them, 53-year-old Nurul Haque aka Abdul Kader, received a head injury and was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

He also observed railway workers rushing with fire extinguishers to put out the fire. However, it is unclear why they did not inform the train's conductor or driver about the fire situation.

Each train compartment has a designated attendant, and the entire train is overseen by a guard or conductor. The train's engine is operated by a loco master and an assistant.

In case of an emergency, there is a system in place for attendants to stop the train. But this emergency protocol was not utilised during the fire.



Khaled Mosharraf, the train's guard, said that the attendants did not inform him about the fire.

He was in the last compartment of the 14-carriage train when the fire started in the middle carriages.



He said he noticed smoke coming from the front compartments after passing Mohakhali and while checking for a green signal at Tejgaon.

He immediately called the train driver, who then stopped the train.

Loco master Dilip Kumar Mandal said he was unaware of the compartment fire because no one alerted him.