Autonomous or subordinate? Ministry of Cultural Affairs directive stirs anger, controversy

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs has issued directives to various autonomous institutions, including the Bangla Academy, instructing them to incorporate the ministry's name into their titles.

The move has worried legal experts, intellectuals, and civil society, who see it as interfering with the institutions’ autonomy.

The ministry asserts that since it oversees all tasks, including budget allocations for these organisations, the directive complies with the law.

In a letter signed by Joint Secretary (Admin-2) Md Asaduzzaman on Monday, it was stated that the ministry's name should be included with that of the relevant office/agency under the ministry.

bdnews24.com has seen a copy of the letter, and Asaduzzaman confirmed its dispatch.

The letter was sent to the heads of 18 organisations, including autonomous bodies like Bangla Academy, Shilpakala Academy, the National Museum, the Directorate of Archives and Libraries, the Kazi Nazrul Institute, and smaller agencies and ethnic and cultural institutions which operate independently and are regulated by law.

However, there are provisions to keep the ministry's representatives involved in managing these institutions.

Bangla Academy Director General Muhammad Nurul Huda declined to comment on the letter, while Liaquat Ali Lucky, director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, did not pick up the phone when bdnews24.com attempted to contact him.

BANGLA ACADEMY WAS AUTONOMOUS BEFORE MINISTRY FORMATION

After the Language Movement, there was a strong desire to create a research institute like Bangla Academy for the survival and development of the Bengali language.

Established in 1955 during the United Front government's rule in then East Pakistan, the Bangla Academy gained autonomous status within two years of its founding.

When Bangla Academy was established, the ministry did not exist, Prof Syed Anwar Hossain, former director general of Bangla Academy, told bdnews24.com, adding that the government’s lack of understanding of its history is leading them to try and place the academy under bureaucratic control.