[This article includes spoilers for Albert Camus’s The Stranger]

Albert Camus is known for opening his books with punches to the face. Though the opening line of The Stranger - “Maman died today. Or yesterday maybe, I don't know" – seems innocuous, but its importance becomes clear as understand the protagonist Meursault’s motive for taking the most notable action in the book – the killing of the Arab.

At first, the sentence seems to show Meursault's indifferent attitude toward his mother's death. However, this isn't how he really feels. It is, in fact, the strength of his feeling towards his mother that leads him to his final fate.

An important clue here is the sun.

During his interrogation on the killing of the Arab, Meursault blames the sun. Everyone in court laughs, but he is actually telling the truth. It was the sun that pushed him to pull the trigger. How do we know he is being honest? Camus said so himself. In the American edition of The Outsider, translated by Stuart Gilbert, Camus commented, “he (Meursault) doesn’t play the game… He refuses to lie.”