Takehiko Inoue’s ‘Slam Dunk’ has sold over 170m copies. Here’s why it’s great

Drawing upon his own memories of playing basketball in his youth, Inoue gives the moment-to-moment action a sturdy physicality. Bodies move smoothly, but they follow the mechanics of bone structure and musculature. Though his panel layouts and compositions start from this baseline of realism but add drama with their flair and dynamism. The result is an excellent synthesis – the reader internalises the physical exertion and difficulty of playing the kind of game we see on the page but feels the tangible weight of the emotional stakes at the same time. The result is that, over the course of the games, the tension ramps up in intensity and, by the end of each showdown, the result feels satisfying.

This sense of balance extends off the court as well. Our protagonist, Sakuragi Hanamichi, is both likeable and infuriating. A school delinquent who dreams of romance, Hanamichi falls for Haruko Akagi, a gigantic basketball fan. In his overwhelming desire to catch her attention, he joins the basketball team.

Hanamichi’s antics are both hilarious and painfully familiar. Many high school boys will immediately understand that particular mix of brash bravado, burning desire to compete, and vulnerable emotional core. It is, at times, worryingly close to real life. So, even though readers will shake their heads at his foolishness, that feeling is shot through with a kind of understanding. It’s hard not to root for him to get his act together.