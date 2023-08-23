    বাংলা

    Dhaka areas from Khilgaon Taltola to Banasree will have no gas for eight hours on Thursday

    The areas, including Khilgaon Taltola and South Banasree, would be out of gas from 10am to 6pm

    Published : 23 August 2023, 04:43 PM
    Titas Gas has announced that areas spanning from Khilgaon Taltola to Banasree will undergo a supply disruption for eight hours on Thursday for replacement of old pipelines. 

    In a statement on Wednesday, Titas said supply would be cut from 10am to 6pm at Taltola, Goran, Sipahibagh, Tilpapara, Shantipur, South Banasree, and North Nandipara. 

    Surrounding areas might experience low gas pressure during the period, but replacing the older pipelines with fresh ones would cause this inconvenience temporarily. 

    Titas has apologised to consumers in advance for the inconvenience.

