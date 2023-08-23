Dhaka areas from Khilgaon Taltola to Banasree will have no gas for eight hours on Thursday

Titas Gas has announced that areas spanning from Khilgaon Taltola to Banasree will undergo a supply disruption for eight hours on Thursday for replacement of old pipelines.

In a statement on Wednesday, Titas said supply would be cut from 10am to 6pm at Taltola, Goran, Sipahibagh, Tilpapara, Shantipur, South Banasree, and North Nandipara.