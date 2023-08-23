Dhaka areas from Khilgaon Taltola to Banasree will have no gas for eight hours on Thursday

With no wound marks in his body, police have yet to ascertain the cause of his death
Titas Gas has announced that areas spanning from Khilgaon Taltola to Banasree will undergo a supply disruption for eight hours on Thursday for replacement of old pipelines.
In a statement on Wednesday, Titas said supply would be cut from 10am to 6pm at Taltola, Goran, Sipahibagh, Tilpapara, Shantipur, South Banasree, and North Nandipara.
Surrounding areas might experience low gas pressure during the period, but replacing the older pipelines with fresh ones would cause this inconvenience temporarily.
Titas has apologised to consumers in advance for the inconvenience.