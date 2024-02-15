    বাংলা

    Over 2 million students sit for SSC, equivalent exams in Bangladesh

    As many as 2,024,192 candidates from 11 educational boards are taking the exams this year

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 15 Feb 2024, 05:20 AM
    Updated : 15 Feb 2024, 05:20 AM

    The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams have begun at 3,007 centres across Bangladesh.

    As many as 2,024,192 candidates from 11 educational boards are sitting for the exams this year.

    The exams kicked off at 10 am on Thursday, with the Bengali first paper under the general education board, the Quran Majid and Tajvid test under the madrasa board, and the Bengali second paper as part of the SSC and Dakhil vocational tests.

    The 2024 exams mark a return to the traditional exam schedule after a four-year disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

    The number of examinees this year are 47,971 fewer than last year's total of 2,072,163.

    This year, the written examinations under the nine general and technical boards will end on Mar 12. The practicals under 10 educational boards will begin on Mar 13.

    The SSC exams will be held until Mar 20, while the technical practical exams are scheduled to end on Mar 21.

    Students from 29,735 educational institutions are taking the exams this year.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police ban hawkers from setting up stalls near Dhaka's SSC exam centres
    No hawkers allowed near SSC exam centres: DMP
    The Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Traffic Division announces a slew of measures aimed at facilitating a smooth commute for examinees
    Bangladesh health minister prioritises quality of doctors over quantity
    Focus on quality of doctors, not quantity: health minister
    Samanta Lal Sen outlines his aim of developing competent medical professionals while visiting a medical college admission exam centre in Dhaka
    Bangladesh to keep schools open during Ramadan
    Schools to stay open during Ramadan
    Primary schools will conduct classes for the first 10 days of Ramadan, while secondary schools will remain open for 15 days
    46th BCS preliminary exam to be held on Mar 9
    46th BCS preliminary exam on Mar 9
    The multiple-choice test will be held from 10 am to 12 pm in the eight divisional cities

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps