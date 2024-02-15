Over 2 million students sit for SSC, equivalent exams in Bangladesh

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams have begun at 3,007 centres across Bangladesh.

As many as 2,024,192 candidates from 11 educational boards are sitting for the exams this year.

The exams kicked off at 10 am on Thursday, with the Bengali first paper under the general education board, the Quran Majid and Tajvid test under the madrasa board, and the Bengali second paper as part of the SSC and Dakhil vocational tests.