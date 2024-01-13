Biting cold disrupts daily life in Bangladesh leaving citizens huddled

Shivering cold has hit Bangladesh in mid-winter, with dense fog at night and chilly wind at daytime disrupting daily life severely.

Children and the elderly are hit by a rise in cold-related diseases such as pneumonia, while biting cold has hit the earnings of the low-income people, especially daily wagers.

Rickshaw-van puller Korban Ali was waiting in Chuadanga town, late in the morning for passengers but there was none.

Chuadanga recorded the lowest temperature in Bangladesh at 9.6 degrees Celsius on Friday.