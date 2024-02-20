Dhaka: In the crowded city of rickshaws, three-wheelers run by battery bring more chaos

Munibur Rahman, additional commissioner of traffic at Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said there is no denying that the banned battery-run rickshaws are running on the streets of the Bangladesh capital despite a High Court ruling.

“But our traffic management has some shortcomings — the main one being a manpower crisis. Our men are posted at the intersections of the main thoroughfares only. We can’t give people to all the alleys. It’s impossible for us.”

All the divisions of DMP’s traffic department have been instructed to take action whenever they see a battery-run rickshaw, Munibur said. “We’re dumping these vehicles. More than 100 battery-run rickshaws face action daily on an average.”

“But you need to know that we make exemptions to show sympathy in some cases, such as a patient being taken to hospital, a mother taking her child to school, or a rickshaw dropping a patient outside a pharmacy. We’ve asked our personnel to be humane in such cases without creating traffic issues.”

Munibur pointed out that the streets of Dhaka, a densely populated city of over 20 million people, has streets covering only seven to eight percent of its area, while the amount is supposed to be 25 percent.

“We need to consider people’s socio-economic condition and other issues while enforcing the law,” he said.

Police said organisations of people with disabilities got the electric rickshaws approved first, but later ordinary rickshaw-pullers started running these vehicles.

A group of drivers blocked Banani Road No. 11 for around four hours on Feb 4, demanding batter-run rickshaws are allowed in the city. Some of them were on crutches.

Abdul Momen, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said the rickshaws are allowed only for people who have disability certificates from the government’s Department of Social Services, but normal people are driving them. “And when police impound these vehicles not being driven by people with disabilities, they are sending the people with disabilities.”

He said the electric rickshaws are not being allowed on the main roads for three weeks following complaints by the Gulshan-Banani Society over some recent incidents.

The drivers of electric vehicles staged protests, which sometimes turned violent, in Mirpur, Demra, Gabtoli, Mohammadpur and other areas over the past year.

QR CODE FOR EXTORTION DETAILS

In Mirpur, people with political powers have clashed with electric rickshaw drivers several times in recent years over extortion.

The extortionists even used QR Code tokens for every electric rickshaw so that they can check if the owners or drivers paid extortions at Tk 1,600 per month.

Khorshed Alam, president of Pallabi Battery-run Rickshaw Owners Association, said the extortion stopped after some of the extortionists were arrested over the murder of businessman Shahin Uddin in May 2021.

The extortionists were back again before the Jan 7 election and they threatened the owners and drivers to resume paying Tk 2,000 a month after the polls, Khorshed said. The owners and drivers were attacked for objecting to the demand in some cases, he said.

According to Khorshed, the extortionists’ people are always on the streets and they check the QR Code, which are printed on tin boards and put beneath the seats, by using their mobile phones to see if the extortions have been paid.

In case of non-payment, the electric rickshaws’ wires are cut off, he said.

At least six rickshaw drivers were injured in recent attacks by the extortionists, according to him.

Khorshed accused local Jubo League leader Bihari Sheikh Mohammad Ali Addu of running the racket of extortionists.