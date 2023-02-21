Mother Language Institute, international in ‘name only’

The International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka was established in 2010 to preserve, research and develop not just Bangla but also the native languages of other nations. It is still encountering challenges.

The institute has been unable to play any significant role in preserving the languages of the numerous ethnic groups existing in Bangladesh, let alone in other countries. Hence the mother tongues of many small ethnic groups are gradually becoming extinct. This contradicts the institute's stated mission of saving all of the world's mother tongues.

The organisation has not yet been able to accomplish any significant work due to a shortage of skilled workforce to do the enormous task, according to experts. After 13 years of existence, it has 38 people against 98 posts.

As it falls under the Ministry of Education, bureaucratic obstacles are also impeding the main work of the institute.

The organisation has no significant activities other than celebrating International Mother Language Day, organising seminars, publishing newsletters, launching memorabilia and presenting awards.

Although several journals, including mother language magazines, are supposed to be published regularly, they are not. According to those associated with the institute, the publication of the journals is infrequent because there need to be more regular research articles.

Some experts think it is unfortunate that the mother tongues of some ethnic groups living in a country with a Language Movement in the history of its independence are on the verge of extinction.