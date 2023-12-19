Bangladesh to deploy 2,700 Ansars to prevent train sabotage

The home ministry has approved the deployment of 2,700 Ansar personnel across Bangladesh to prevent vandalism and acts of arson on trains amid hartals or shutdowns.

Despite the shortage of manpower, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan has ensured that train service will remain normal.

On Tuesday, the minister emphasised the need for everyone’s cooperation to make the railway safe for the public.

Currently, 300 trains run up and down the country every day.

On Tuesday, the Mohanganj Express was set ablaze by arsonists in Dhaka amid a transport blockade called by the BNP.