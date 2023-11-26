Natore village shocked to silence as four members of a family die in road crash

“But none of them came home alive,” he sobbed.

Khaleda, the wife of accident victim Ayub Ali, couldn’t stop crying. Now that her husband and father-in-law were gone, she felt helpless about caring for her two children.

The truck was travelling to Natore along the Kharkhari bypass while the autorickshaw was going to Rajshahi, said Zamirul Islam, deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police. After they had a head-on collision, both vehicles fell into a ditch, he said.

Police and the Fire Service and Civil Defence staff recovered the bodies and took them to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. Four of them had died on the spot while another was declared dead at the hospital.

Former Chapila Union Council member Sihab Uddin said the dead were buried following the last rites.