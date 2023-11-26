    বাংলা

    Natore village shocked to silence as four members of a family die in road crash

    The family was taking their father for medical treatment when their autorickshaw collided head-on with a truck

    Natore Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Nov 2023, 08:45 AM
    Updated : 26 Nov 2023, 08:45 AM

    Four members of a family were travelling from their village in Natore to Rajshahi to seek medical treatment for the father. But, as the autorickshaw they hired travelled along the Rajshahi-Dhaka highway on Saturday, it crashed head-on into an oncoming truck, killing them and their autorickshaw driver, who hailed from a neighbouring village.

    Insab Ali, 75, was suffering from cancer, relatives said. His family was taking him to Rajshahi for chemotherapy. He was accompanied by his son Ayub Ali Labu, 35, daughter Parvin Begum, 32 and granddaughter Sharmin, 17.

    They were travelling in an autorickshaw driven by Mokhlesur Rahman, 45.

    The villages of Chakokantopur, where the family lived, and Makimpur, from where the driver hailed, were unusually quiet on Sunday.

    Family, friends and other people in mourning had flocked to the homes of the bereaved.

    Abu Sayeed was having difficulty speaking. He had sent his daughter Sharmin to oversee her grandfather's treatment alongside her aunt and uncle.

    “But none of them came home alive,” he sobbed.

    Khaleda, the wife of accident victim Ayub Ali, couldn’t stop crying. Now that her husband and father-in-law were gone, she felt helpless about caring for her two children.

    The truck was travelling to Natore along the Kharkhari bypass while the autorickshaw was going to Rajshahi, said Zamirul Islam, deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police. After they had a head-on collision, both vehicles fell into a ditch, he said.

    Police and the Fire Service and Civil Defence staff recovered the bodies and took them to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. Four of them had died on the spot while another was declared dead at the hospital.

    Former Chapila Union Council member Sihab Uddin said the dead were buried following the last rites.

    RELATED STORIES
    Four of a family and autorickshaw driver die in collision with truck in Rajshahi
    5 die as truck crushes autorickshaw in Rajshahi
    Both vehicles fall into a ditch after the collision in Puthia Upazila
    Autorickshaw damaged by explosive in Old Dhaka amid BNP hartal
    Autorickshaw damaged in blast at Old Dhaka amid hartal
    No casualties have been reported in the incident. Authorities are trying to identify the culprits with the help of CCTV footage, police said
    2 policemen dead in road accident in Faridpur
    2 policemen dead in Faridpur accident
    The accident occurred around early on Friday at Bhanga’s Pukuria on the Faridpur-Barishal Highway
    Donald Trump Jr sits in the courtroom with his legal team before the continuation of his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in New York, US. REUTERS
    Donald Trump Jr testifies about 'sexiness' of father's real estate
    Donald Jr said the "sexiness" of his father's real estate projects attracted licensing deals with other developers who wanted to emulate his style

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps