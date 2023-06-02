    বাংলা

    Afsarul Ameen, a lawmaker from Chattogram, dies at 76

    The former minister had been battling with cancer for the last three years, according to his aide

    Published : 2 June 2023, 02:12 PM
    Updated : 2 June 2023, 02:12 PM

    Md Afsarul Ameen, a member of parliament from Chattogram-10 and a former minister, has died in hospital care at the age of 76.

    Ameen passed away in Dhaka's Square Hospital at 3:55pm on Friday, according to his aide, Delowar Hossain.

    He had been diagnosed with cancer three years ago and had received treatment both at home and abroad, said Delowar. However, his condition deteriorated in the last few days, he added.

    “The party's central and senior leaders are currently at the hospital. They will decide when the funeral prayers will be held at the parliament building. Afterwards, we will go to Chattogram.”

    The funeral in Chattogram is scheduled for Saturday.

    Ameen, a medical professional, gained attention in 1991 for his humanitarian efforts in assisting people who sought shelter after a destructive cyclone.

    A vice-president of Chattogram Metropolitan Awami League, Ameen, was elected MP from the Chattogram-10 constituency in 2008, 2014, and 2018, serving three consecutive terms.

    Initially appointed as the shipping minister, he was later given charge of the primary and mass education ministry.

    He served as the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the education ministry.

    Ameen played a pivotal role in politics and healthcare, as well as education.

    He established the Pranhari Ameen Academy in the South Kattali area of the city, which serves as a platform for several educational institutions he founded.

    His elder son Faisal Ameen handles the family business, and Mahid Bin Ameen serves as an assistant registrar at Chattogram Medical University.

    Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury, the acting president of Chattogram Awami League, has expressed his condolences over the passing of the senior AL leader.

    City Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, in a separate condolence message, said, "Afsarul Ameen tirelessly fought to uphold the ideology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman until his last breath. Besides his contributions to grassroots politics, he served the public through his medical profession."

    Chattogram Medical University Vice-Chancellor Ismail Khan, along with Workers Party of Bangladesh's Chattogram district unit president Abu Hanif and general secretary Sharif Chauhan, conveyed their condolences in separate messages.

