Md Afsarul Ameen, a member of parliament from Chattogram-10 and a former minister, has died in hospital care at the age of 76.

Ameen passed away in Dhaka's Square Hospital at 3:55pm on Friday, according to his aide, Delowar Hossain.

He had been diagnosed with cancer three years ago and had received treatment both at home and abroad, said Delowar. However, his condition deteriorated in the last few days, he added.