    NGO worker run over by train in Dhaka’s Khilkhet dies

    Nur-e-Alam Taimur was wearing a pair of headphones and talking on the phone while crossing the rail tracks

    bdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM

    An NGO officer has died in Dhaka after being run over by a train. He was reportedly wearing a pair of headphones and talking on the phone as he crossed the rail tracks.

    The victim, Nur-e-Alam Taimur, 34, worked at Save the Children. The accident occurred in Khilkhet around 8:30 am on Tuesday, said Sanu Mong Marma, chief of Airport Outpost of the Railway Police.

    Taimur was crossing the rail tracks wearing a pair of headphones and talking over the phone as two trains came from opposite directions, he said, citing witnesses.

    “Taimur saw one train but missed the other. He was hit by the Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Provati train.”

    Taimur hailed from Dhaka’s Mohammadpur. He lived in a rented house in Khilkhet with his family and was the father of a seven-year-old.

