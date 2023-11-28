NGO worker run over by train in Dhaka’s Khilkhet dies

Taimur was crossing the rail tracks wearing a pair of headphones and talking over the phone as two trains came from opposite directions, he said, citing witnesses.



“Taimur saw one train but missed the other. He was hit by the Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Provati train.”



Taimur hailed from Dhaka’s Mohammadpur. He lived in a rented house in Khilkhet with his family and was the father of a seven-year-old.