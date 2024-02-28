Several hurt as police crack down on Gonotontro Moncho rally in Dhaka

Several members of the Gonotontro Moncho, an alliance of opposition parties, have reportedly been injured after clashing with the police during a rally in Dhaka's Zero Point area.

The group had gathered outside the Jatiya Press Club on Wednesday to protest against rising living costs and irregularities plaguing the banking sector.

As they began marching towards the Secretariat, police cracked down on the protesters, according to Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Bangladesh Workers Party.

He claimed that around 50 people, including alliance coordinator Junaid Saki, were hurt in efforts to break through police barricades.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shah Alam Md Akhtarul Islam of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Ramna Zone said the protesters were dispersed when they tried to breach a barrier into the KPI area.

Police subsequently detained a few people, Shah Alam said, without getting into specifics.

The ADC alleged that the protesters threw objects and attacked officers, adding that the details on any injured policemen would be disclosed later.