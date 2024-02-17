Don't let Bangladesh fall into clutches of anti-liberation forces: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for vigilance to prevent Bangladesh from becoming a haven for anti-liberation forces and sliding backwards.

"We are propelling Bangladesh towards prosperity. This progress must continue. Be vigilant against any forces that may attempt to drag our country backward and transform it into a haven for Razakars [collaborators of Pakistani occupation army]," she said.

Hasina made the call during a reception organised by Bangladeshi expatriates in Germany's Munich on Friday, according to state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

The Bangladesh leader is in Germany on a two-day visit to attend the Munich Security Conference.

Hasina reaffirmed her commitment to establishing Bangladesh as a secular nation, in line with the values of the Liberation War and non-communalism.

"We aim to realise the dream of the Father of the Nation by building a prosperous, developed, and technologically advanced golden Bangladesh," she said.