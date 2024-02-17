Don't let Bangladesh fall into clutches of anti-liberation forces: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for vigilance to prevent Bangladesh from becoming a haven for anti-liberation forces and sliding backwards.
"We are propelling Bangladesh towards prosperity. This progress must continue. Be vigilant against any forces that may attempt to drag our country backward and transform it into a haven for Razakars [collaborators of Pakistani occupation army]," she said.
Hasina made the call during a reception organised by Bangladeshi expatriates in Germany's Munich on Friday, according to state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
The Bangladesh leader is in Germany on a two-day visit to attend the Munich Security Conference.
Hasina reaffirmed her commitment to establishing Bangladesh as a secular nation, in line with the values of the Liberation War and non-communalism.
"We aim to realise the dream of the Father of the Nation by building a prosperous, developed, and technologically advanced golden Bangladesh," she said.
She expressed her dedication to ensuring the fruits of the Liberation War reach every citizen and vowed not to let the victory over Pakistani forces in 1971 be in vain.
"My focus is not on personal gain but on what I can do for the betterment of our country and its people."
Describing the Awami League as a people-centric party, she noted that significant achievements, including the recognition of the Bengali language and the country's independence, were secured under the leadership of the party's figurehead Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"The Awami League is my greatest strength. With our party leading, we've successfully navigated through numerous challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic."
Highlighting her commitment to public service, she said, "I always aim to serve the people whenever the chance arises. The people's faith and trust in Awami League stem from our consistent support in times of need."
She also touched on the nation's progress, saying, "Our development aims extend beyond mega projects. We're focused on advancing the welfare of the people at the grassroots."