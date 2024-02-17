    বাংলা

    Don't let Bangladesh fall into clutches of anti-liberation forces: Hasina

    Hasina reiterates her commitment to establishing Bangladesh as a secular nation, in line with the values of the Liberation War and non-communalism

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Feb 2024, 07:30 AM
    Updated : 17 Feb 2024, 07:30 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for vigilance to prevent Bangladesh from becoming a haven for anti-liberation forces and sliding backwards.

    "We are propelling Bangladesh towards prosperity. This progress must continue. Be vigilant against any forces that may attempt to drag our country backward and transform it into a haven for Razakars [collaborators of Pakistani occupation army]," she said.

    Hasina made the call during a reception organised by Bangladeshi expatriates in Germany's Munich on Friday, according to state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

    The Bangladesh leader is in Germany on a two-day visit to attend the Munich Security Conference.

    Hasina reaffirmed her commitment to establishing Bangladesh as a secular nation, in line with the values of the Liberation War and non-communalism.

    "We aim to realise the dream of the Father of the Nation by building a prosperous, developed, and technologically advanced golden Bangladesh," she said.

    She expressed her dedication to ensuring the fruits of the Liberation War reach every citizen and vowed not to let the victory over Pakistani forces in 1971 be in vain.

    "My focus is not on personal gain but on what I can do for the betterment of our country and its people."

    Describing the Awami League as a people-centric party, she noted that significant achievements, including the recognition of the Bengali language and the country's independence, were secured under the leadership of the party's figurehead Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

    "The Awami League is my greatest strength. With our party leading, we've successfully navigated through numerous challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic."

    Highlighting her commitment to public service, she said, "I always aim to serve the people whenever the chance arises. The people's faith and trust in Awami League stem from our consistent support in times of need."

    She also touched on the nation's progress, saying, "Our development aims extend beyond mega projects. We're focused on advancing the welfare of the people at the grassroots."

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina questions BNP’s ability to effectively challenge her government
    Hasina doubts BNP’s ability to challenge her government
    She makes the remarks in her speech to those vying for seats reserved for women in parliament
    Hasina flags 'conspiracy' to derail Jan 7 election
    Hasina flags 'plot' to foil election
    She stresses the need for vigilance and called on ruling Awami League leaders to avoid infighting
    Hasina directs secretaries to align plans with Awami League’s election manifesto
    Hasina tells secys to align plans with AL’s manifesto
    The manifesto will be the key guideline for governing for the next five years, says the prime minister
    A student holds a placard of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as they celebrate the formation day of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of Bangladesh Awami League, at the University of Dhaka, ahead of the general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan 4, 2024.
    PM Hasina: From champion of democracy to iron lady
    She joins rivals in a fight to restore democracy but her long reign in power has been marked by arrests of opposition leaders, crackdowns on free speech and suppression of dissent

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps