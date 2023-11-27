Bangladesh cabinet okays draft law to prevent use of personal data without consent

The cabinet has approved a draft law to prevent the use of personal data without a citizen’s consent.
A new board will be formed to protect personal data and oversee other relevant issues under the law, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said at a media briefing on Monday.
The council of ministers cleared the draft of Personal Data Protection Act 2023 in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Mahbub highlighted the significance of information management, saying it has become a vital resource and is now regarded as a strategic asset.
He explained that people collecting data must follow certain rules and need to register and follow these guidelines.
Using information requires consent, Mahbub said, adding that even with consent, certain information can only be used by adhering to specific procedures.