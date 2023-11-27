    বাংলা

    Bangladesh cabinet okays draft law to prevent use of personal data without consent

    A new board will be formed to make sure personal data is used only with the individual's consent

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Nov 2023, 02:38 PM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2023, 02:38 PM

    The cabinet has approved a draft law to prevent the use of personal data without a citizen’s consent.
    A new board will be formed to protect personal data and oversee other relevant issues under the law, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said at a media briefing on Monday.

    The council of ministers cleared the draft of Personal Data Protection Act 2023 in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

    Mahbub highlighted the significance of information management, saying it has become a vital resource and is now regarded as a strategic asset.

    He explained that people collecting data must follow certain rules and need to register and follow these guidelines.

     Using information requires consent, Mahbub said, adding that even with consent, certain information can only be used by adhering to specific procedures.

    RELATED STORIES
    3 technocrat ministers, 3 prime ministerial advisers resign as election approaches
    6 technocrats, advisers resign
    They may continue working until the resignation is officially effective, cabinet secretary says
    231 BGB platoons deployed nationwide to prevent violence
    231 BGB platoons deployed nationwide
    As many as 28 platoons of BGB are patrolling Dhaka and its surrounding districts
    Draft: five pay grades from Tk 12,500 to Tk 14,750 for Bangladesh garment workers
    5 pay grades from Tk 12,500-Tk 14,750 for RMG workers
    The government publishes a draft of the new pay scale for the workers who are protesting for a pay rise
    Govt announces two Hajj travel packages for 2024, minimum price set at nearly Tk 580,000
    Govt announces two Hajj travel packages for 2024
    The minimum price for next year’s pilgrimage packages is set at Tk 578,840 per person, over Tk 100,000 down from the previous year

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps