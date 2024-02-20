Irked by DGHS report, High Court orders fresh probe into Ayan's death

The High Court has rebuffed the Directorate General of Health Services' probe report on the death of five-year-old Ayan Ahmed during a circumcision procedure at United Medical College Hospital, ordering a fresh investigation.

On Tuesday, the bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah formed a five-strong panel tasked with assessing whether the child's death was due to medical negligence and identifying those responsible.

The committee, headed by Prof Maksudul Alam from Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, has been asked to report back within 30 days.

Advocate ABM Shahjahan Akanda Masum represented the petitioner. Advocate Saeed Ahmed Raza appeared on behalf of United Medical College Hospital, while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state.

"The court was not satisfied with the health directorate's report. So it formed a new committee to re-investigate the matter," said Shahjahan.

It comes after the court slammed the DGHS report as 'eyewash' and 'ridiculous' during a hearing on Jan 29, calling it an attempt to evade liability.

DGHS Deputy Director (Law) Parimal Kumar Pal submitted the report on behalf of the director general on Jan 28.

However, the report did not identify a specific cause of death, nor did it apportion blame to any particular person. Instead, it noted that a nebuliser and an inhaler were administered to Ayan without informing doctors prior to the operation.

The report also outlined four recommendations to avoid such deaths in the future.