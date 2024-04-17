Hasina asks ministers to keep an eye on Middle East situation

Sheikh Hasina has asked her cabinet colleagues to to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East after Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone attack on Israel.
The prime minister herself is reviewing the situation regularly, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said after a meeting of the council of ministers on Wednesday.
More than six months into the Gaza war between Israel and the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas that has seen flare-ups across the Middle East, diplomats are searching for a way to avert direct battle between Israel and Iran.
The Iranian missiles and drones launched on Saturday were mostly shot down by Israel and its allies and caused no deaths. But Israel says it must retaliate to preserve the credibility of its deterrents. Iran says it considers the matter closed but will retaliate again if Israel does.
Iran launched its first-ever direct attack on Israel in response to a presumed Israeli airstrike that killed military officers at its embassy in Syria.
The Middle East is the main source of oil and gas for Bangladesh like most other countries in the world.
“The prime minister asked all the ministries to monitor the situation developing in the Middle East. She asked them to prepare for every possible reaction, including a long term conflict,” Secretary Mahbub said.
“She is reviewing the situation herself and asked the ministries to do the same. She asked them to make to-do lists.”
The meeting also discussed trimonthly reports on implementation of projects.
Hasina ordered officials to give explanations if there is a delay in implementing the projects, Mahbub said.