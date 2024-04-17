Hasina asks ministers to keep an eye on Middle East situation

Sheikh Hasina has asked her cabinet colleagues to to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East after Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone attack on Israel.



The prime minister herself is reviewing the situation regularly, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said after a meeting of the council of ministers on Wednesday.



More than six months into the Gaza war between Israel and the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas that has seen flare-ups across the Middle East, diplomats are searching for a way to avert direct battle between Israel and Iran.

The Iranian missiles and drones launched on Saturday were mostly shot down by Israel and its allies and caused no deaths. But Israel says it must retaliate to preserve the credibility of its deterrents. Iran says it considers the matter closed but will retaliate again if Israel does.

Iran launched its first-ever direct attack on Israel in response to a presumed Israeli airstrike that killed military officers at its embassy in Syria.