Barrister orchestrated gang-rape of woman in Dhaka flat from abroad, police say

Police are trying to locate a lawyer who allegedly masterminded the gang-rape of a young woman in a flat in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

Police say the accused persons used to film the incidents and then send the clips abroad to the barrister, reportedly an ex-boyfriend of the woman.

The 23-year-old woman named three men and another woman in a case started on Saturday, saying she was kept shackled, raped, sexually abused and tortured for 25 days from Mar 5 in the flat.

On the night of Mar 30, taking advantage of the absence of anyone in the house, she managed to attract the attention of a local individual by screaming through the window. Subsequently, the person called 999, leading to police intervention.