Poet Rudra Mohammad Shahidullah among 21 winners of Ekushey Padak

Ashrafuddin Ahmad and freedom fighter Hatem Ali have won the award posthumously for their role in the 1952 Language Movement.

Late baul song composer Jalal Uddin Khan, freedom fighter Kalyani Ghosh, and singer-composer Bidit Lal Das (posthumous) have been named for the award under the music category.

Under the painting category, the award went to Shahjahan Ahmed Bikash.

Kawsar Chowdhury has won the award for Liberation War documentary and archiving.

Md Ziaul Haque and Alhajj Rafique Ahmad have been honoured for social services.

The government has named Muhammad Samad for the award under the language and literature category and Professor Jinbodhi Bhikkhu under the education category.