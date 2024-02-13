    বাংলা

    Poet Rudra Mohammad Shahidullah among 21 winners of Ekushey Padak

    Singer Andrew Kishore also wins the award posthumously

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 13 Feb 2024, 01:37 PM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2024, 01:37 PM

    The government has named late poet Rudra Mohammad Shahidullah among 21 winners of this year’s Ekushey Padak, the nation’s second highest civilian award.

    Singer Andrew Kishore also won the award posthumously, according to a list of the awardees published by the culture ministry on Tuesday.

    Shuvro Dev is the other singer named for the award while Shibli Mohammad won it under the dance category.

    The actors who have won the award are filmstars MA Alamgir and Dolly Zahur, who also work in TV dramas.

    The others include reciters Khan Md Mustapha Waleed aka Shimul Mustapha and Rupa Chakrabarty, and rhymester Lutfor Rahman Riton.

    Ashrafuddin Ahmad and freedom fighter Hatem Ali have won the award posthumously for their role in the 1952 Language Movement.

    Late baul song composer Jalal Uddin Khan, freedom fighter Kalyani Ghosh, and singer-composer Bidit Lal Das (posthumous) have been named for the award under the music category.

    Under the painting category, the award went to Shahjahan Ahmed Bikash.

    Kawsar Chowdhury has won the award for Liberation War documentary and archiving.

    Md Ziaul Haque and Alhajj Rafique Ahmad have been honoured for social services.

    The government has named Muhammad Samad for the award under the language and literature category and Professor Jinbodhi Bhikkhu under the education category.

    The Ekushey Padak has been presented every year since 1976 in recognition of the achievements and contributions of notable persons and organisations.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will present the awards to the recipients on Feb 20. Each of the winners will receive a 35 gram gold medal, a gift of Tk 400,000, and a certificate to mark the honour.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bus crushes 2 Rohingya children to death in Teknaf
    2 Rohingya children die in Teknaf road accident
    The children were going to visit relatives in another Rohingya camp with their fathers when a bus hit them
    Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Arsenal v Liverpool - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 7, 2024 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp looks on during the warm up before the match.
    A look back at Juergen Klopp's career before Liverpool departure
    At Dortmund, Klopp was known for his ability to develop young and talented players like Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus, Mario Götze, and Mats Hummels
    File photo
    Singer Bannya to get Padma Shri award
    The Bangladeshi musician is known for her performance and promotion of Tagore’s songs
    File Photo
    Bangla Academy names 16 winners of literature awards
    They include Shamim Azad in poetry, and Nuruddin Jahangir and Salma Bani in fiction

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps