Poet Rudra Mohammad Shahidullah among 21 winners of Ekushey Padak

The government has named late poet Rudra Mohammad Shahidullah among 21 winners of this year’s Ekushey Padak, the nation’s second highest civilian award.
Singer Andrew Kishore also won the award posthumously, according to a list of the awardees published by the culture ministry on Tuesday.
Shuvro Dev is the other singer named for the award while Shibli Mohammad won it under the dance category.
The actors who have won the award are filmstars MA Alamgir and Dolly Zahur, who also work in TV dramas.
The others include reciters Khan Md Mustapha Waleed aka Shimul Mustapha and Rupa Chakrabarty, and rhymester Lutfor Rahman Riton.
Ashrafuddin Ahmad and freedom fighter Hatem Ali have won the award posthumously for their role in the 1952 Language Movement.
Late baul song composer Jalal Uddin Khan, freedom fighter Kalyani Ghosh, and singer-composer Bidit Lal Das (posthumous) have been named for the award under the music category.
Under the painting category, the award went to Shahjahan Ahmed Bikash.
Kawsar Chowdhury has won the award for Liberation War documentary and archiving.
Md Ziaul Haque and Alhajj Rafique Ahmad have been honoured for social services.
The government has named Muhammad Samad for the award under the language and literature category and Professor Jinbodhi Bhikkhu under the education category.
The Ekushey Padak has been presented every year since 1976 in recognition of the achievements and contributions of notable persons and organisations.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will present the awards to the recipients on Feb 20. Each of the winners will receive a 35 gram gold medal, a gift of Tk 400,000, and a certificate to mark the honour.