Benapole Express: Imtiaz rushes from hospital to hospital in search for sister

Md Imtiaz’s phone was plugged into a charger on a wall plug point near Ward No. 520 at the burn institute in Dhaka and it rang constantly. Call after call came in. Imtiaz was calling others too. And he repeated the same few lines every time.

“We haven’t found them. We’ve sent people to all the hospitals. The bodies can’t be identified.”

Imtiaz says he has been to every hospital in Dhaka, but there is no word about his sister Elina Yasmin. Elina boarded the Benapole Express train with five other members of their family. The others are currently undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, but she is nowhere to be found.

Imtiaz’s two sisters, a brother-in-law and three nephews boarded the Benapole Express on Friday night. All six were on the ‘Cha’ carriage. Five of them managed to escape when the fire started, but his sister Elina went missing.