Fire burns down shanties in Mohakhali, Sweepers’ Colony

A fire gutted some shanties in Mohakhali on Monday, while another fire burnt down 20 houses at the Sweepers’ Colony in Kaptan Bazar, about nine kilometres away.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence were informed about the Mohakhali fire at 6:45 am, said Anwarul Haque Dolon, a fire service officer. A total of nine firefighting units rushed to the scene and tamed the blaze at 8:10 am. No casualties were reported.