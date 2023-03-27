    বাংলা

    Fire burns down shanties in Mohakhali, Sweepers’ Colony

    At least three people were injured in the Sweepers’ Colony fire

    Published : 27 March 2023, 03:42 AM
    Updated : 27 March 2023, 03:42 AM

    A fire gutted some shanties in Mohakhali on Monday, while another fire burnt down 20 houses at the Sweepers’ Colony in Kaptan Bazar, about nine kilometres away.

    The Fire Service and Civil Defence were informed about the Mohakhali fire at 6:45 am, said Anwarul Haque Dolon, a fire service officer. A total of nine firefighting units rushed to the scene and tamed the blaze at 8:10 am. No casualties were reported.

    At the Sweepers’ Colony, the fire broke out at around 3:15 am, Anwarul said. At least seven units of the fire service doused the fire. At least three people were injured in the incident.

