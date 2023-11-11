'Willfully blind' opposition leaders should get their eyes checked, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken a swipe at opposition parties in the country, quipping that those who turn a blind eye to the government's development initiatives should consider seeking medical attention.

After inaugurating the long-awaited Dohazari-Cox's Bazar railway on Saturday, she said, "I'm aware that our opposition leaders often fail to acknowledge our development endeavours, and they have nothing constructive to say. What can I say to those who are willfully blind?"

"I have a suggestion for them -- we've established a state-of-the-art eye institute in Dhaka. Even those with impaired vision can visit this modern facility and get their eyes checked. It costs only Tk 10. In reality, it's not their eyes' fault -- it's a matter of perspective."