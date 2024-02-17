Dr Sabira's murder remains an unsolved enigma as investigation hits roadblock

Two and a half years after Dr Kazi Sabira Rahman Lipi was found murdered at her residence in Dhaka's Kalabagan, the investigators are struggling with a maze of clues as conclusive evidence remains out of reach.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) took over from local police and interrogated over 50 individuals, including Dr Sabira's husband AK Shamsuddin Azad, but it remains unclear who and why would kill Sabira.

His arrest and subsequent questioning in custody has revealed no significant evidence.

Azad also declined to provide a confessional statement in court.

After spending some time in jail, he has been released on bail, but investigators continue to harbour suspicions towards him and his driver.

In the course of the investigation, the PBI has talked to over 50 people, including the house caretaker, domestic help, other tenants, flatmates, colleagues, and relatives of Sabira. However, they have yet to reach a conclusion.

The PBI chief says they are making progress and getting close to solving the mystery.

MYSTERY SURROUNDING SABIRA'S MURDER

Police recovered Sabira's body on May 30, 2021, from her flat in the city's Kalabagan First Lane. The 47-year-old radiologist was employed at Green Life Hospital.

Her cousin Rezaul Hasan Jewel started a murder case at Kalabagan Police Station against unidentified people the following day.

Sabira had wounds from sharp weapons and burns on her body. The bedding was also partially burnt.

She stayed in the room of the rented flat alone after separation from her second husband Azad, a banker. Her first husband, who was also a doctor, died after an accident nearly two decades ago.