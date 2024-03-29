In 3 months, a Hundi was used to launder Tk 4bn from Dubai. Now, police have nabbed 5 of its workers

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested five people on allegations of laundering billions of taka from expatriate Bangladeshis working in Dubai through Hundi instead of sending them in through legal banking channels.

Among the arrestees is the owner of a mobile financial services company and two of his employees.

An individual named Shahidul Islam aka Mamun bought 150 MFS agent SIMs from the distributor and used them to control the transactions using the ‘Jet Robotic’ app, law enforcers said.