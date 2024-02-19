    বাংলা

    Domestic worker of DB assistant commissioner’s house ‘falls to her death’ in Dhaka

    The 40-year old was working at the house of an assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch in Moghbazar

    Published : 19 Feb 2024, 02:21 PM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2024, 02:21 PM

    A domestic worker has ‘died after falling’ from the roof of a 10-storey building at Moghbazar in Dhaka.

    Anwara Begum, 40, was working at the house of Md Tariqul Islam, an assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, for one and a half years.

    The incident took place around 11:30am on Monday, according to local police.

    Sujit Kumar, the chief of Shahjahanpur Police Station, said CCTV footage from the building showed Anwara landing on the cornice after leaping over the rooftop railings.

    However, there is no footage of her falling from the cornice.

    Sujit claimed Anwara died by suicide because she was mentally ‘upset’ over her divorce six months ago.

    The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Morgue for an autopsy.

